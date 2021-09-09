Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Laka Laka To Veera Vinayaka, South Film Songs That Capture The Essence Of The Festival!

Laka Laka

‘Laka Laka' featuring Nani and Nagarjuna Akkineni is lyrically heavy, musically powerful and visually splendid. This foot-tapping song is from the 2018 film Devadas that also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Aakanksha Singh in prominent roles. A large Ganesha idol on a chariot drawn by the two lead actors, their scintillating dance moves and synchronization with the back dancers are a few of the many highlights of the energetic track crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Sri Krishna. Devadas is directed by Sriram Aditya.

Veera Vinayaka

This one is truly an unmissable song. ‘Veera Vinayaka' is a true blue celebration song that will make you get up and dance as well. Featuring Thala Ajith and Lakshmi Menon, the lively song is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is all about devotion, love and togetherness. The song crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Dadlani is high on energy for all obvious reasons. Vedalam is directed by Siva and has music composed by Anirudh.

Dandalayya Undralayya

‘Dandalayya Undralayya' is a must-have song for the Ganapati celebrations. The high-spirited track from the 1991 film Coolie No 1 starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Tabu is played at several pandals across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh almost every year. ‘Dandalayya Undralayya' depicts Venky as Raju, a coolie and his friends prepping for the Ganpati visarjan. The film's music has been directed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraja, while the film is helmed by K Raghavendra Rao. SPB has lent voice to the magnificent song.

Jai Jai Ganesha

‘Jai Jai Ganesha' picturized on Chiranjeevi and Sameera Reddy from the 2005 film Jai Chiranjeeva is a treat for the eyes as well as the ears. The song crooned by late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is a perfect blend of devotion and reverence. The catchy lyrics and of course the dance prowess of the Megastar is what makes the song a unique and special one. The song portrays the actor Sathyanarayana Murthy (his character name in the film) welcoming Lord Ganesha in his locality. With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film is directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar.

Hatharike Bappa Re

The devotional song from Uppu Huli Khara (2017) will light up your mood. ‘Hatharike Bappa Re' has been crooned by none other than Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep. The catchy lyric and the actor's resounding voice have indeed elevated the song a notch higher. The high voltage song that glorifies Ganesha is filled with all the energy and spiritual vibes ones will need for the big festival. Directed by Imran Sardhariya the film's song features Shashi Devraj.

Ganpathi Bappa Morya!