Ghani Release: Varun Tej’s Sports Drama To Hit The Theatres On July 30!

Just recently, Varun Tej surprised fans with the first look motion poster of his upcoming project titled Ghani. In the film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the Mega Prince will be seen essaying the role of a boxer. Well, as per the actor's latest tweet, the highly anticipated sports drama will be released on July 30, 2021 (Friday).

Confirming the news Varun tweeted, "Entering the ring this July #GhaniOnJuly30th"

Going by his tweet, the film will mark Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar's second Telugu venture after Mahesh Babu-Adivi Sesh's Major. Presented by renowned film producer Allu Arjun, Ghani is backed by Sidhu Mudda of Renaissance Films and Allu Bobby under his production banner Allu Bobby Company. The film has an ensemble cast including Upendra, Suneil Shetty, Naveen Chandra and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The Varun Tej-starrer has music composed by S Thaman and camera cranked by George C Williams.

Ghani's motion poster was released a day after the first look poster release of Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda. Notably, the two posters were highly compared by the netizens for their uncanny resemblance. For the unversed, Liger has Vijay Deverakonda playing the role of a boxer

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Varun Tej is undergoing solid training for Ghani from former England Boxer Tony David Jeffries, who won bronze at the 2008 Olympics held in Beijing.

Varun was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh directed by Harish Shankar. The young actor will next be seen in F3: Fun and Frustration, the sequel to the 2019 film F2 directed by Anil Ravipudi. The comedy-drama will also feature Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada.

