Godfather: Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer’s New Shooting Schedule Commences In Ooty!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 153rd film, directed by Mohan Raja and produced grandly by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, is titled, Godfather. The title was announced officially through an action-packed poster on Chiranjeevi's birthday and the response for the same was overwhelming. Chiru will be seen in a powerful role in the movie.

Tipped to be a high intense political action drama, successful director Mohan Raja is helming the project with extra care as he is aware of what fans expect from a megastar film. Regular shooting of Godfather began last month in Hyderabad with the team canning a breath-taking action sequence on the Megastar.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Lahari Shari Gets The Least Number Of Votes!

Republic Trailer Out: Sai Dharam Tej As A Vehement IAS Officer Looks Promising!

A new shooting schedule of Godfather commenced today in Ooty. In this new shooting schedule, the team will shoot talkie parts on Chiranjeevi and other prominent casts.

Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film.

RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing the flick, Konidela Surekha is the presenter.