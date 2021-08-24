Godfather: Mollywood Star To Lock Horns With Chiranjeevi, Actor Has A Special Link With PSPK’s Bheemla Nayak!

It's official! Mollywood actor Biju Menon is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood with Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather. Surprised? So were we when we came across the big news about his inclusion. Well, according to reports, the actor himself has confirmed the news during his recent media interaction.

Revealing his inclusion, he also stated that he is very much thrilled to share screen space with the Megastar. If reports are to be believed, he will be reprising Vivek Oberoi's role from Lucifer starring legendary actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Interestingly, Godfather will mark Biju Menon's third outing in Telugu after Khatarnak (2006) and Ranam (2006).

For the unversed, the Mollywood superstar also has a special connection with Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated film Bheemla Nayak. Apparently, Power Star is reprising Biju Menon's role from the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor played Sub Inspector Ayyappan Nair in the 2020 film and had even garnered praises for his intense and unmatchable performance.

Coming back to Godfather, the film's title was revealed recently on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday (August 22). Directed by Mohan Raja, the political drama's pre-production work is progressing at a brisk pace. Reportedly, Nayanthara will be playing a key role in the film. However, her inclusion is yet to be made official.

Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, Godfather will have music composed by Thaman.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon was previously seen in Aarkkariyam. He is currently busy shooting Lalitham Sundaram, Ottakomban and Oru Thekkan Thallu Case. As of Chiranjeevi, the Megastar recently wrapped up the shoot of Acharya. He also has #Chiru154 with Bobby and Bhola Shankar with Meher Ramesh. Interestingly, Bhola Shankar will also feature National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.