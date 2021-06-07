Good Luck Sakhi To Get A Direct OTT Release? Here’s What Makers Have To Say!

Of late, there have been several speculations regarding Keerthy Suresh-starrer Good Luck Sakhi's OTT release. Well now, putting a full stop to all the rumours, producer Sudheer Chandra in his latest statement has revealed that the team is not planning for the film's direct digital release as he wrote, "There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update if any. Hoping everyone stays home and stay safe. Sudheer Chandra, Producer, Worth a shot motion arts."

Notably, earlier the producer had briefly tweeted on his Twitter handle as, "#Goodlucksakhi nothing being said is true. We shall announce if any. Till then Stay Safe."

Good Luck Sakhi was announced on April 27, 2019. Shot in parts of Telangana and Pune, the film's teaser was released on August 15 last year on the occasion of Independence Day. Starring Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ramaprabha and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film is helmed by critically acclaimed director Nagesh Kukanoor. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, camera cranked by Chirantan Das and Sreekar Prasad carrying out editing, the sports drama was initially slated to release on June 3, 2021 in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam. However, the second wave of COVID-19 forced the makers to postpone the plan.

On a related note, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of impressive projects in her kitty including Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu, Malayalam films Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi and Tamil projects- Annaatthe and Saani Kaayidham.