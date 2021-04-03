Good News! Sai Pallavi And Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story To Release In Kannada And Malayalam Too

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Telugu film Love Story is all set to release in theatres on April 16, 2021. The much-awaited romantic film directed by Sekhar Kammula was in the news for its cast and music, composed by Pawan CH. A couple of days ago, lyrical video of the film's song 'Saranga Dariya' crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Notably, the track picturised on the Fidaa actress has become the fastest one in the Telugu Film Industry to cross 100 million views within just 31 days of its release. Well, the news indeed made fans of the stars happy, and now, they have got another chance to celebrate the moment with yet another delightful piece of information. According to the latest announcement made by the production house, Love Story will be simultaneously released in Kannada and Malayalam (dubbed versions) as well.

Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to Twitter and informed fans by tweeting, "We would like to announce simultaneous release of #Lovestory in Kannada Malayalam and Telugu in theatres on April 16th #LoveStoryOnApril16th @chay_akkineni @ Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @pawanch19 #AmigosCreations @adityamusic @AsianSuniel @gskmedia_pr."

Because of this, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya fans from Kerala and Karnataka can witness their romantic film in their respective languages. Talking about the film, Love Story also stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Easwari, Rajeev Kanakala, Thagubothu Ramesh and Satyam Ramesh in supporting roles. The cinematography and editing departments are handled by Vijay C Kumar and Marthand K Venkatesh, respectively.

Love Story was supposed to release in 2020, but due to COVID-19, makers postponed its release. Now, fans are damn excited to witness the crackling chemistry of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya on April 16.

