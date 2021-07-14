Gopichand 30 With Sriwass Under People Media Factory Announced

Director Sriwass made his directorial debut with macho hero Gopichand starrer Lakshaym which was a blockbuster hit. They later joined hands for another sensational hit film Loukyam and today they have announced to work together for hat-trick film in their combination.

Yes, one of the successful combinations of Tollywood- Gopichand and Sriwass will be teaming up for the third time and it marks the landmark 30th film for Gopichand. TG Viswa Prasad will produce the film on People Media Factory and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

People Media Factory has been making different genre films targeting all sections of audiences and they are associating for the first time with Gopichand and Sriwass.

Gopichand 30 announcement poster sees the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, the idol of famous Kali Mata in the same city and heavy traffic. Inevitably, expectations will be high on this crazy combination and the intriguing poster which hints that the story is set in Kolkata backdrop makes us curious to know more about the film.

Bhupathi Raja has penned the story of the film. Aware of the high expectations in their combination, Sriwass readied a winning script and Gopichand is very much convinced with the narration and is glad to associate with the director for another time.

Billed to be a perfect family entertainer with hilarious elements and family emotions like in Lakshyam and Loukyam, the yet to be titled flick will be made on a high budget.

The film's regular shoot will commence after Gopichand wraps up his ongoing project Pakka Commercial with Maruthi. More details of Gopichand 30 will be unveiled soon. With Gopichand essaying the lead role in the film, the other technical crew of the ambitious project are here as follows:

Director: Sriwass

Producer: TG Viswa Prasad

Banner: People Media Factory

Co-producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Story: Bhupathi Raja

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar.