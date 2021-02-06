Gopichand Malineni Files Complaint Against Krack Producer

In a shocking incident, Gopichand Malineni, director of the blockbuster film Krack has lodged a complaint against its producer, reportedly over non-payment of pending remuneration.

Lodging a complaint against Tagore Madhu, Gopichand alleged that the producer is refusing to pay a pending remuneration of Rs 30 lakh, which the former had promised to pay post the release of the film. The celebrated director has filed the complaint with the Telugu Film Directors' Association.

Earlier, the Ravi Teja-starrer made it to the headlines for its FDFS (First-day first show) and matinee shows cancellation, after a few financiers took legal action against Tagore Madhu demanding settlement of dues.

On a related note, Krack released on January 9, 2021, ahead of the harvest festival Sankranti. In the high-voltage action-thriller, Ravi Teja plays the role of a stylish upright cop who is on a mission to fight the baddies. Upon its release, the film received huge appreciation for Mass Maharaja's acting chops, his whistle worthy dialogues and songs.

Shruti Haasan essays the role of Ravi Teja's ladylove in the film. Krack marks the duo's second collaboration after the 2013 action-comedy film Balupu, which is also directed by Gopichand Malineni. Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Devi Prasad, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles, the film is backed by Madhu under his home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.

With songs composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman, Krack's director of photography is GK Vishnu.

Also Read: Krack Worldwide Closing Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Is A Double Blockbuster Hit!

Also Read: Krack Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!