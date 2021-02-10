Guche Gulabi Lyrical Song From Most Eligible Bachelor To Be Out On February 13 At THIS Time

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since its inception. The makers have already shared a beautiful teaser of the film and left fans intrigued for the romantic-comedy. Amidst all, the makers recently shared an announcement video of the film's lyrical song 'Guche Gulabi'.

South Indian Movies PRO BA Raju took to Twitter and wrote, "Experience the Beautiful Fragrance of Love Rose. #GucheGulabi lyrical song from #MostEligibleBachelor releasing on Feb 13th @ 11:10 AM."

Well, in the short video, Akhil Akkineni is looking handsome in a brown t-shirt and beige trousers. He can be seen holding a red rose in his hand, as the song is all about roses. The lyrical video will be releasing a day before Valentine's Day, and fans can't wait to witness the same on the internet.

Meanwhile, Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bhasker and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner GA2 Pictures. The music of the Akhil Akkineni-starrer is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2021 in theatres near you.

