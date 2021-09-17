Gully Rowdy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sundeep Kishan is back in theatres with his latest venture Gully Rowdy. Within hours of its release, the rom-com drama directed by G Nageswara Reddy leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder the film's collection at the box office.

Well, this is not the first time when a latest Telugu film (theatrical) has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, films like SR Kalyana Mandapam, Paagal, and Seetimaarr were also leaked on these notorious websites.

Written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and backed by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana under their production banners Kona Venkat Corporation and MVV Cinemas respectively, Gully Rowdy features Neha Shetty as the leading lady. Starring Bobby Simha, Harsha Chemudu, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, Shakalaka Shankar, Mime Gopi, Kalpa Latha and Sneha Gupta in prominent roles, the film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 21, 2021, but was postponed owing to reasons best known to the makers.

The technical team of Gully Rowdy includes cinematographer Sujatha Siddharth and editor Chota K Prasad. The film's music has been composed by Ram Miryala and Sai Karthik. So far four songs of the film have been released including 'Puttene Prema', 'Changure Item Songree', 'Vishakapatnam lo Rowdy Gaado' and Addamgaa Bukkaipoyaa. Touted to be a hilarious entertainer, Gully Rowdy features Sundeep as a small-time gangster.

The film marks the actor's fourth pandemic release after A1 Express, Vivaha Bhojanambu and Kasada Thapara.