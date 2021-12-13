Hanu-Man: Vijay Sethupathi Introduces Amritha Aiyer As Meenakshi

Creative director Prasanth Varma has been surprising every time with his first of its kind concepts and wonderful taking. The director is coming up with HANU-MAN which is the first Pan-Indian superhero film. Prasanth Varma teams up with young hero Teja Sajja and the film HANU-MAN will be a visual treat for cine-goers.

Earlier, the director introduced Teja Sajja's character as Hanumanthu in a most impressive way. Now, it's time to introduce the heartbeat of Hanumanthu. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi introduces the beautiful Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi from the world of Anjanadri.

While Teja Sejja gets a 'Superhero' kind of introduction, Amritha Aiyer too is introduced in style as the most beautiful girl in the world of Anjanadri. She is seen voyaging on a boat carrying different flowers, while fishes jump out of the river to catch the glimpse of this stunning diva. Amritha appears to be an apt choice for the role and the film.

The film's first look and glimpse to introduce Teja's character got an overwhelming response. Teja Sajja underwent a tremendous makeover to play the superhero and his getup in the movie is also very different.

HANU-MAN will be high on VFX and this magnum opus, like every other superhero film, will have unbelievable stunt sequences. In fact, superhero films are not constrained for one particular section or age group. HANU-Man, with a universal concept, is for all sections and age groups. It is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Hanu-Man's shooting is currently happening in RFC, Hyderabad. Popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on a grand scale and big stars and top-grade technicians are associating for it.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Sivendra takes care of cinematography.

Four young and talented composers- Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish and Krishna Saurabh are providing soundtracks for the film. Other cast and crew of the project will be unveiled soon.