Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 Times The Stylish Star Left An Everlasting Impression!

Epitome Of Positivity

When it comes to real life, Allu Arjun is a carefree and optimistic person. The actor has often mentioned in interviews that he likes to be positive all the time no matter what the condition is. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the star has set an example to many of his fans, the majority of who are youngsters to overcome hurdles in life through utter positivity. One of his famous quotes about positivity is still adored by his fans that says, "If we give something positive to others, it will return to us. If we give negative, that negativity will be returned."

Being True To The Work

The star impressed his fans during his interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra for Film Companion. When asked if there is going to be even more pressure after delivering Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun responded that he doesn't want to take the pressure given the fact that he is true to his work. He was quoted as saying, "Well, I would lie if I say that there's no pressure but I don't want to think about it. I don't want to take that pressure because we are very true to our work. I think that will take us further if we are true to our work, all these calculations are put aside- the market, the numbers."

Allu Arjun’s Lifeline- His Fans

The star left many teary-eyed with his speech at the recently released Chaavu Kaburu Challaga's pre-release event. Fans and followers of the actor who arrived at the event to just get a glimpse of their idol turned emotional when Bunny said in Telugu which is loosely translated as, "Thank you my dear fans. Saying fans would be wrong. You are my army. Aren't you my strength? Aren't you my power? You are my lifeline. Kisses. Thank you. I love you guys. If I have truly earned something in life, it is your love and respect."

Philanthropic Activities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Allu Arjun was among the first set of actors who came forward to donate for Coronavirus aid. The actor had donated Rs 1.25 crore to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Notably, the handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, and therefore the star didn't miss a chance to extend a helping hand to the people of the state when they needed him the most. He also made another donation of Rs 20 lakh towards Corona Crisis Charity, a committee formed to support daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry, which indeed garnered huge attention and love from all corners.

A Never-Seen-Before Allu Arjun In Pushpa!

Sukumar's Pushpa became the talk of the town after its first look featuring the Stylish Star released in 2020 on the occasion of the actor's 37th birthday. Allu Arjun awed many with his appearance as he looked unconventional in a rugged avatar, something which the actor has never tried before. Though many have been loving his light-hearted characters in films, the new rough and tough avatar didn't fail to impress the audience, who are now eagerly waiting for the film's release on August 13. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will be playing pivotal roles in the film.