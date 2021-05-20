Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 Reasons Why Tarak Is The Star Of Masses!

Proximity With Fans!

Be it at his films' audio launch or pre-release events, Tarak has time and again expressed his gratitude towards his fans through his speeches. The actor has been considerate about his fans who he calls his extended family. Jr NTR was many times seen getting emotional on stage while talking about them and the love showered on him over the years which has only inspired him to move forward in life. Also, being an influencer, the actor has always focused on the need of safety of his people and their family.

When Jr NTR Met His Ailing Fan Virtually

Known for his vibrant personality, the actor amazed many with his very sweet gesture last year, which left many emotional. In a video shared by his spokesperson, Jr NTR was seen interacting with one of his fans suffering from muscular dystrophy. Conversing with him and his family about his life and health condition, Tarak ended the call promising that he will meet his fan and would take selfies together once things get back to normal. Though the duo was seen interacting with wide smiles on their faces, the video indeed melted many hearts.

Huge Fan Base In Japan!

It is a known fact that Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan following across the world. However, his tag of a complete performer along with his impressive dance prowess and acting stints turned him a household name in Japan. Interestingly, Tarak is the second Indian actor after Rajinikanth to get a movie dubbed in Japanese. His 2013 action-comedy film Baadshah was the first Telugu film to release in the country. With a huge fan following in Japan, the craze just got bigger with each film that struck gold at theatres in India and overseas.

Demigod of Dance

It is no secret that Tollywood has some incredibly great dancers. However, to match the sync of around 50-100 background dancers for dance numbers and that too for big banner films is not a child's play. The actor is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and knows best to gracefully blend the classical dance style with modern hip hop. As far as Telugu audiences are concerned dance is very close to their hearts and this indeed is one of the factors that makes Jr NTR their favourite.

Jr NTR- An Active Philanthropist

Last year, during the first wave of COVID-19 and Hyderabad rains, the star came forward to extend a helping hand to the people in need by reportedly contributing Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively towards relief funds. Along with other celebs of the industry who extended help, Jr NTR was also highly praised for his massive donation. Several fans and followers of the star even trended hashtags of #JrNTR and #JaiNTR to express their love for their idol who helped them at a time when they needed him the most.