Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 Reasons Why Tarak Is The Star Of Masses!
Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr NTR is ringing in his 38th birthday today (May 20). Grandson of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao and born to Nandamuri Harikrishna and Shalini Bhaskar Rao, the superstar is known for regaling cine-goers with his brilliant performances, enchanting screen presence, dashing looks, stupendous dialogue delivery and of course effortless dance moves.
Starting off his acting career as a child artist, the star went on to enthrall the Telugu audience as the main lead with the 2001 film Ninnu Choodalini directed by VR Prathap. With each and every film that came to his credit, the charismatic actor proved his indisputable worth in the film industry. His films and incredible acting chops in each of them are true-blue proof of why Tarak's graph of popularity has only soared to new highs with time.
Also Read: Jr NTR's Humble Request To Fans On The Eve Of His Birthday: This Is Not A Time For Celebration
Along with stardom, the actor has created a niche for himself in the hearts of his innumerable fans. Well, on the occasion of his birthday, we list 5 reasons why Jr NTR is known as the star of the masses.
Also Read: Jr NTR On Joining Hands With KGF Director Prashanth Neel
Proximity With Fans!
Be it at his films' audio launch or pre-release events, Tarak has time and again expressed his gratitude towards his fans through his speeches. The actor has been considerate about his fans who he calls his extended family. Jr NTR was many times seen getting emotional on stage while talking about them and the love showered on him over the years which has only inspired him to move forward in life. Also, being an influencer, the actor has always focused on the need of safety of his people and their family.
When Jr NTR Met His Ailing Fan Virtually
Known for his vibrant personality, the actor amazed many with his very sweet gesture last year, which left many emotional. In a video shared by his spokesperson, Jr NTR was seen interacting with one of his fans suffering from muscular dystrophy. Conversing with him and his family about his life and health condition, Tarak ended the call promising that he will meet his fan and would take selfies together once things get back to normal. Though the duo was seen interacting with wide smiles on their faces, the video indeed melted many hearts.
Huge Fan Base In Japan!
It is a known fact that Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan following across the world. However, his tag of a complete performer along with his impressive dance prowess and acting stints turned him a household name in Japan. Interestingly, Tarak is the second Indian actor after Rajinikanth to get a movie dubbed in Japanese. His 2013 action-comedy film Baadshah was the first Telugu film to release in the country. With a huge fan following in Japan, the craze just got bigger with each film that struck gold at theatres in India and overseas.
Demigod of Dance
It is no secret that Tollywood has some incredibly great dancers. However, to match the sync of around 50-100 background dancers for dance numbers and that too for big banner films is not a child's play. The actor is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and knows best to gracefully blend the classical dance style with modern hip hop. As far as Telugu audiences are concerned dance is very close to their hearts and this indeed is one of the factors that makes Jr NTR their favourite.
Jr NTR- An Active Philanthropist
Last year, during the first wave of COVID-19 and Hyderabad rains, the star came forward to extend a helping hand to the people in need by reportedly contributing Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh respectively towards relief funds. Along with other celebs of the industry who extended help, Jr NTR was also highly praised for his massive donation. Several fans and followers of the star even trended hashtags of #JrNTR and #JaiNTR to express their love for their idol who helped them at a time when they needed him the most.
Filmibeat wishes Jr NTR a very happy birthday!