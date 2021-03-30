Happy Birthday Nithiin: 5 Times The Bheeshma Actor Left His Fans In Awe

Huge fan of Pawan Kalyan

The Rang De actor is an ardent fan of Pawan Kalyan. Nithiin has never shied away from expressing his love for the Power Star, be it in any event. Recently, when one of his fans asked if he (Nithiin) would ever share screen- space with his idol, the actor replied with a wide smile that he hopes it happens. He said, "I am hoping for it. It will be a dream come true for me to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. I am waiting for the opportunity."

Notably, Pawan Kalyan shares a special camaraderie with Nithiin. The senior actor had even backed one of his projects, Chal Mohan Ranga which released in 2018. The Power Star's attendance at Nithiin's wedding festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic also became the talk of the town, which indeed impressed many including the duo's fans.

Wedding with Shalini Kandukuri

The most eligible bachelor wowed his fans and followers after he shared a few pictures after getting engaged with his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. Though the wedding was supposed to take place in Dubai on April 12, 2020, the duo decided to tie the knot on July 16 in a close-knit ceremony in Hyderabad. Well, fans couldn't stop gushing at the pictures that went viral from the wedding festivities, which seemed nothing less than a beautiful fairytale.

Bheeshma: The Blockbuster

Just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nithiin's Bheeshma made its way to the theatres. The action-comedy directed by Venky Kudumula turned out one of the blockbuster hits of 2020 after Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu Sarileru Neekevvaru. The audience couldn't help but praise Nithiin's performance as a lover boy in the film. His chemistry with National Crush Rashmika Mandanna won applause from the cine-goers, who even requested the makers for a sequel of Bheeshma.

As 24-Year-Old Youngster In Rang De

When several were dubious about the 36-year-old actor playing a 24-year-old enthusiastic youngster in Rang De, Nithiin gave a befitting reply by playing the role with utter ease. However, during the pre-release event of the film, the star credited the director Venky Atluri and cinematographer PC Sreeram for their efforts which gained him the confidence to play the character. Well, not just his performance, the film has also made waves upon its release and is continuing its successful run at the theatres. Released on March 26, 2021, the film features Keerthy Suresh as Nithiin's ladylove.

Nithiin In Andhadhun’s Telugu Remake

Andhadhun's Telugu remake is undoubtedly one of the most awaited projects of Nithiin. On the special occasion of the actor's birthday, the team has unveiled the brand new title of the film- Maestro. The actor will be reprising Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the film. With skyrocketing expectations for the film, Nithiin is said to be leaving no stone unturned to prep for the role, which requires him to play a blind person.

Reportedly, the film's remake rights have been acquired by Nithiin's home banner Shresth Movies for a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the film will release on June 11, 2021. How excited are you for Maestro? Tell us in the comment section below!