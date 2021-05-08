Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi! Why Fidaa Star Is The Best In South Film Industry

MBBS Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is a doctor by education, as she has completed her MBBS (medical degree) in 2016 from the Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. Notably, despite having a medical degree, she has not yet registered herself as a medical practitioner (doctor) in India. It proves that she is more inclined towards her acting career. In 2020, she took her Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in Trichy.

Dancing Skills

Sai Pallavi is not a trained dancer, but she had participated in several dance reality shows like Ungalil Yaar Aduntha Prabhu Deva on Vijay TV during her childhood. Interestingly, she was also one of the finalists of the dance show Dhee Ultimate Dance Show (D4) on ETV in 2009. In movies like Fidaa and Maari 2, Sai Pallavi showed her amazing dancing skills and impressed fans.

Performances

After featuring in a couple of Malayalam films Premam and Kali, Sai Pallavi made her Tollywood debut with the film Fidaa opposite Varun Tej Konidela. The actress indeed impressed the Telugu speaking audience with her powerful performance. Later, she featured in popular films like Diya (Tamil), Maari 2 (Tamil), Athiran (Malayalam), NGK (Tamil) and so on.

Honesty

Sai Pallavi is known for her outspoken nature. She has often seen voicing her opinion over various social issues. For the unversed, Sai had declined Rs 2 crore offer of endorsing advertisement for a skin lightening cream. The actress had said that she has Indian colour and didn't want to endorse such kind of ads to demoralize other girls who are often judged on their skin colour.

Future Projects

Sai Pallavi has several Telugu projects in her kitty. She will next be seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in the film Love Story. Apart from that, she is also playing the lead role in Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati and Shyam Singha Roy opposite Nani. All the films are expected to release in the second half of 2021.