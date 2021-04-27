Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: 5 Times The Oh Baby Actress Aced The Social Media Game!

Love Of Her Life Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are undoubtedly the power couple of Tollywood. Albeit Naga Chaitanya has a social media account, the handsome actor is not an active user. However, the stunning diva has always given us a sneak peek of the actor through her social media handle.

Sharing an adorable picture with Chay on the occasion of Valentine's Day, she brought a smile to everyone's face through her quirky yet amusing caption. She wrote, "Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni ❤️❤️❤️ #vdaymush For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us , the next scheduled date is Christmas 😉.. Approvals pending for birthdays , anniversary etc etc."

Self-Love

The Shakunthalam actress is indeed a role model one can take notes from. The star often shares her thoughts about women empowerment and self-love on her social media handles.

In March this year, the beautiful actress shared a monochrome picture of herself along with an inspiring message about self-love that in fact garnered hearts of fans, who also sent across overwhelming reactions through the comment section. She wrote, "You are enough just as you are! #YouForYou❤️ There's no other love like self-love. To all my beautiful ladies out there, this women's day shower yourself with love!❤️ Do more of what makes you happy and tag me in your posts and stories along with the hashtag #YouForYou! I would love to celebrate you with you!"

Yoga Lover

The actress many times left her fans in wonderment with pictures from her Yoga sessions. However, this recent picture amped up the game as she aced the balancing art. The star was seen performing aerial yoga with sheer grace. Sending a beautiful message along with the picture, Samantha wrote, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions."

#Dontrushchallenge With a Twist

After Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal nominated her for the trending #dontrustchallenge, the diva was seen dancing her way into her fans' hearts with utmost ease. Teaming up with her dance partner Anusha Swamy, Samantha rocked to the Young T and Bugsey's track by giving it a fitness twist by adding push-ups at the end.

Samantha & Hash

Samantha has been treating fans with her pictures and videos with her pup Hash. The actress evidently loves to spend time with the adorable pet and this picture taken by her actor-hubby Naga Chaitanya serves as the proof. Aren't they both melting our hearts?