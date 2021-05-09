Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 5 Praiseworthy Performances Of The Rowdy Star

Arjun Reddy

Though Vijay Deverakonda started off his film career with the 2011 rom-com Nuvvila, the actor made many heads turn with his angry young man avatar in the 2017 romantic drama Arjun Reddy. His character of an alcoholic surgeon received mixed responses from the audiences, however, the way with which he portrayed the role was highly impressive and was thus appreciated by many.

Getting into the skin of a grey-shaded character wasn't an easy task, but Vijay surely aced the role with utter ease. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film starred Shalini Pandey as the female lead.

Pelli Choopulu

Released in 2016, the film written and directed by Tharun Bhascker saw the young actor playing the role of a struggling engineering graduate who dreams of becoming a chef. His brilliant acting chops along with his chemistry with the leading lady Ritu Varma was quite appreciable.

After turning out a commercial success at the box office, the film bagged 2 National Awards for the year 2017 for Best Feature Film in Telugu and Best Screenplay. Interestingly, Pelli Choopulu was remade in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam as Oh Manapenne, Mitron, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum respectively.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Deverakonda is indeed a treat to watch on the big screen when he plays a lover boy. The terrific success of his 2018 rom-com flick Geetha Govindam serves as proof for the same. In the film, the actor played the role of a young lecturer who falls for a girl, who he accidentally meets at a temple.

The light-hearted storyline along with the excellent performance and brilliant dialogue delivery of the actor was very well received by the audience. Deverakonda paired up with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in the film. The duo's attention grabbing chemistry was also one of the highlights of the film. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the film turned out as a hit at the box office.

Mahanati

In the film based on the life of veteran actress Savitri, Deverakonda essayed the role of photojournalist Vijay Anthony, who is appointed to write a biography on the former. Although the star played a supporting character in the film, many appreciated the actor for taking up the role, which served as one of the foundations of Mahanati. Interestingly, it was also reported that the young actor was earlier considered for the role of Gemini Ganesan in the film, which was later played by Dulquer Salmaan.

Directed by Nag Ashwin the 2018 biographical film starred Keerthy Suresh as Savitri. Also featuring Samantha Akkineni, the film won three National Awards in 2019 for Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress and Best Costume Design.

Taxiwala

Vijay Deverakonda is known for films that give the cine-goers an adrenaline rush and Taxiwala was indeed one such film. In the 2018 supernatural comedy-drama, Vijay played the role of a cab driver who goes through several bizarre incidents after owning a car. His mission to solve the mystery behind the spine-chilling incidents serves as the crux of the film. Also starring Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair, the film turned out to be a successful venture for the actor, whose comic timings, dialogues, acting chops were applauded by the audience along with Taxiwala's quirky storyline penned by Rahul Sankrityan.