Happy Diwali: Allu Arjun To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Diwali is here! Also known as the festival of lights, the day signifies the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrated over a period of five days, the festival is all about commemorating new beginnings by illuminating one's inner self and removing all the negativity and darkness.

The festivities unite people irrespective of their caste and religion. Diwali is celebrated with an aura of friendliness, love and most importantly purity. People across the globe illuminate their homes with lights and diyas as a respect for the attainment of knowledge, peace and prosperity.

On the very special occasion, south celebrities including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and followers

Manchi Rojulochaie Twitter Review: Did Santosh Shobhan-Mehreen Pirzada's Film Live Up To The Expectations?

RC 15: Ram Charan Wraps Up The First Schedule Of Shankar's Film In Pune

Take a look!

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to share a special picture with his cousins including Ram Charan, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Niharika Konidela and tweeted, "Happy Diwali".

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot to wish her fans on Diwali. She also shared an 'aww-dorable' picture with her pets- Hash and Saasha

Mega Power Star Ram Charan sprung a surprise today (November 4), as he shared a special glimpse of the 'Neelambari' song from his upcoming film Acharya. He tweeted, "Here's the song promo of #Neelambari from #Acharya Wishing you all a very happy Diwali !"

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Diwali to All! May this Diwali Light up our lives with Love, Joy and Peace!"

Happy Diwali to All! May this Diwali Light up our lives with Love, Joy and Peace! 🪔 🪔 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 4, 2021

RRR actor Jr NTR too wished his fans on Diwali.

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 4, 2021

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message on the special occasion.

பாறைகளின் அழுத்தத்தையும் மீறி அழகாய் ஒரு மலர் பூப்பது போல் விழுந்து கிடக்கும் வாழ்க்கையிலே விசேஷ நாளும் வருகிறது. எழுந்து நடக்கும் நம்பிக்கை இருக்கும் வரைக்கும் துயரில்லை. ஒளிர்ந்து மகிழ்த்தும் திருநாளில் உள்ளம் கனிந்து வாழ்த்துகிறேன். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 3, 2021

Mohanlal, who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Marakkar sent a special wish to his fans and followers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa too had a special wish for fans.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Diwali! Spread the light of hope, love and happiness always"