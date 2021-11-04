    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Diwali: Allu Arjun To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

      Diwali is here! Also known as the festival of lights, the day signifies the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrated over a period of five days, the festival is all about commemorating new beginnings by illuminating one's inner self and removing all the negativity and darkness.

      The festivities unite people irrespective of their caste and religion. Diwali is celebrated with an aura of friendliness, love and most importantly purity. People across the globe illuminate their homes with lights and diyas as a respect for the attainment of knowledge, peace and prosperity.

      On the very special occasion, south celebrities including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans and followers

      Take a look!

      Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to share a special picture with his cousins including Ram Charan, Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Niharika Konidela and tweeted, "Happy Diwali".

      On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot to wish her fans on Diwali. She also shared an 'aww-dorable' picture with her pets- Hash and Saasha

      Mega Power Star Ram Charan sprung a surprise today (November 4), as he shared a special glimpse of the 'Neelambari' song from his upcoming film Acharya. He tweeted, "Here's the song promo of #Neelambari from #Acharya Wishing you all a very happy Diwali !"

      Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Happy Diwali to All! May this Diwali Light up our lives with Love, Joy and Peace!"

      RRR actor Jr NTR too wished his fans on Diwali.

      Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt message on the special occasion.

      Mohanlal, who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Marakkar sent a special wish to his fans and followers.

      Darshan Thoogudeepa too had a special wish for fans.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Diwali! Spread the light of hope, love and happiness always"

