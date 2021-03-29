Happy Holi: Mahesh Babu Extends Warm Wishes To Fans On The Festive Occasion

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up the first schedule of his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The star was shooting in Dubai along with the leading lady of the film and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

As his zillion fans and followers look forward to his next shoot schedule update, the actor has now taken to his social media handle to express his love for them on the special occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Reminding his fans to be responsible while celebrating the festival owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, the actor tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let's be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family... A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones #StaySafe #CelebrateAtHome."

Well, fans who are super thrilled with the latest tweet of Mahesh, are also pouring in wishes for the actor on the occasion and also for his recent big win at 67th National Film Awards. For the unversed, the actor's 2019 action-entertainer Maharshi has bagged 2 awards in the categories- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography.

Expressing his happiness of winning the most prestigious award, the actor had earlier (March 22) tweeted, "#NationalFilmAwards Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience."

Well, talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film will release theatrically in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

