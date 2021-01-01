Happy New Year 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal And Other South Celebs Wish Fans

With the arrival of 2021, people across the world are hoping for a safe, prosperous and flourishing year. Though the New Year celebration will be a quiet affair this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people are hopeful and are gearing up to start afresh with new resolutions and dreams.

Well, on the special occasion of New Year 2021, several actors of the south film industry took to their social media handle to share thoughtful messages, wishes and posts for their countless fans and followers. Check out the New Year's wishes of celebs here!

Mahesh Babu

Sharing a brand new picture, Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "As we bid adieu to 2020, I would like to thank each one of you for coming together and fighting these challenging times. This year has been difficult but I'm glad we sailed through it. Here's to a better tomorrow and I'm certain the new year holds great things for all of us. Wishing you all a happy new year 2021. Stay safe and sound."

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun wished his innumerable fans good health and prosperity as he wrote, "Happy New Year to Each and everyone of you . May this year bless us with good health and happiness."

Happy New Year to Each and everyone of you . May this year bless us with good health and happiness. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2021

Mohanlal

Complete Actor Mohanlal on the special occasion of New Year 2021 unveiled a brand new teaser of his upcoming film Drishyam 2.

Ram Charan

Sharing a thoughtful note, Ram Charan wished everyone a happy and healthy 2021.

Happy and Healthy 2021 to each and every one of you !!! pic.twitter.com/8fSRUd1mbp — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 31, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan

Revealing that his upcoming film Kurup will have a release in 5 languages, Dulquer tweeted, "Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India's longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here's to a brighter & more promising 2021."

Kamal Haasan

Ulaganyagan took to his social media handle to wish a bright future to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Pawan Kalyan

Power Star Pawan Kalyan shared a divine message on the special occasion.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sharing an awe-inspiring picture the talented actor wrote, "Thank you for the lessons 2020! You will not be forgotten..and you will certainly not be missed. Happy new year guys! The light will eventually shine through!"

Thank you for the lessons 2020! You will not be forgotten..and you will certainly not be missed. Happy new year guys! The light will eventually shine through! 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwSDhNkMXn — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) January 1, 2021

Shruti Haasan

Sending positivity the Vakeel Saab actress tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year! We've faced a challenging past year let us look to the new year with positivity and hope and may each of us be responsible for bringing about change and love - we need it most right now - times will change for the better when we do."

Kajal Aggarwal

Sharing an adorable picture with hubby Gautam Kitchlu, the south diva wished her fans a very happy new year.

Samantha Akkineni

Wishing her fans and followers a great year ahead, Samantha shared a lovely picture with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Krack Trailer Is Out: Ravi Teja's Stylish Cop Avatar Will Make You Go WOW!

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan To Treat Fans With A Massive Sankranti Gift!