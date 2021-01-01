    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy New Year 2021: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal And Other South Celebs Wish Fans

      By
      |

      With the arrival of 2021, people across the world are hoping for a safe, prosperous and flourishing year. Though the New Year celebration will be a quiet affair this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the people are hopeful and are gearing up to start afresh with new resolutions and dreams.

      New Year

      Well, on the special occasion of New Year 2021, several actors of the south film industry took to their social media handle to share thoughtful messages, wishes and posts for their countless fans and followers. Check out the New Year's wishes of celebs here!

      Mahesh Babu

      Sharing a brand new picture, Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "As we bid adieu to 2020, I would like to thank each one of you for coming together and fighting these challenging times. This year has been difficult but I'm glad we sailed through it. Here's to a better tomorrow and I'm certain the new year holds great things for all of us. Wishing you all a happy new year 2021. Stay safe and sound."

      Allu Arjun

      Allu Arjun wished his innumerable fans good health and prosperity as he wrote, "Happy New Year to Each and everyone of you . May this year bless us with good health and happiness."

      Mohanlal

      Complete Actor Mohanlal on the special occasion of New Year 2021 unveiled a brand new teaser of his upcoming film Drishyam 2.

      Ram Charan

      Sharing a thoughtful note, Ram Charan wished everyone a happy and healthy 2021.

      Dulquer Salmaan

      Revealing that his upcoming film Kurup will have a release in 5 languages, Dulquer tweeted, "Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India's longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here's to a brighter & more promising 2021."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

      Kamal Haasan

      Ulaganyagan took to his social media handle to wish a bright future to the people of Tamil Nadu.

      Pawan Kalyan

      Power Star Pawan Kalyan shared a divine message on the special occasion.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran

      Sharing an awe-inspiring picture the talented actor wrote, "Thank you for the lessons 2020! You will not be forgotten..and you will certainly not be missed. Happy new year guys! The light will eventually shine through!"

      Shruti Haasan

      Sending positivity the Vakeel Saab actress tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year! We've faced a challenging past year let us look to the new year with positivity and hope and may each of us be responsible for bringing about change and love - we need it most right now - times will change for the better when we do."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

      Kajal Aggarwal

      Sharing an adorable picture with hubby Gautam Kitchlu, the south diva wished her fans a very happy new year.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

      Samantha Akkineni

      Wishing her fans and followers a great year ahead, Samantha shared a lovely picture with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

      Also Read: Krack Trailer Is Out: Ravi Teja's Stylish Cop Avatar Will Make You Go WOW!

      Also Read: Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan To Treat Fans With A Massive Sankranti Gift!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X