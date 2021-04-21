Happy Ram Navami: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi And Other Tollywood Celebs Extend Greetings

People across India are celebrating the auspicious festival of Ram Navami today (April 21). The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama to Ayodhya King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya. The occasion also signifies the culmination of the nine-day long Chaitra Navratri or Vasanta Navratri, which begins with the festival of Ugadi.

For the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the day is special as the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita takes place at Bhadrachalam's Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple (Telangana) today. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, only priests and limited members of the temple are allowed in the premises. Notably, the live coverage of the wedding has been arranged for the devotees.

Keeping strict restrictions in mind, several temples are also conducting rituals and prayers on the special occasion. Well, as people celebrate the day, several celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend Ram Navami greetings. Wishing their fans, actors including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and others also requested them to stay home and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the celebs wishes here!

Wishing you all a happy Rama Navami. Stay safe everyone 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 21, 2021

On this auspicious occasion of #RamNavami

May lord Ram shower us all with good health and strength through these times.. #JaiShriRam 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f0TC1ci2wS — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 21, 2021

