Happy Sankranti: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other South Celebs Wish Fans
Festival of harvest, Sankranti is being celebrated across the country. The day is celebrated to pay gratitude to the Sun God (also known as Makara Sankranti and Maghi) for a good harvest. In astrology, the day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn).
The auspicious festival is observed in different parts of India with different names. The distinct names include Sankranti or Pedhha Panduga (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Pongal (Tamil Nadu), Suggi Habba (Karnataka), Magh Bihu (Assam), Makar Sankranti (Kerala, Maharashtra), Poush Sankranti (Bengal), Lohri (Punjab), Uttarayan (Gujarat) and Khichdi Sankranti (Uttar Pradesh).
Well, as the country celebrates the festival, with joy, love and togetherness, south celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Samantha have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on this occasion. Take a look.
Mahesh Babu
మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు🙏 Be responsible, be safe! 😊 pic.twitter.com/ohvRGPKXwD— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 14, 2021
Chiranjeevi
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు! భోగ భాగ్యాల ఈ సంక్రాంతి అందరి ఇంట కలల పంట పండించాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను ! #HappySankranti ! pic.twitter.com/0o1xqVWAJD— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2021
Jr NTR
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Wishing Everyone A Happy Sankranthi— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2021
Samantha Akkineni
Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive 🙏🤗 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 14, 2021
Allu Arjun
Happy Sankranthi to each and everyone of you . May this festival bring more brightness into your lives . pic.twitter.com/cbgBadrufq— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 14, 2021
Naga Babu
Wishing Everyone a Happy Sankranthi..#Sankranthi pic.twitter.com/dbSTeIbcxK— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) January 14, 2021
Ravi Teja
అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు 🪁🙏Overwhelmed by the amazing response #KRACK has received. Thanking my fans, my colleagues, well-wishers and the audience for making this film a success! Stay safe and enjoy the festivities! 🤗🤗— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 14, 2021
Nagarjuna Akkineni
Wishing you all a very happy Sankranti!!💐🙏— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2021
Keerthy Suresh
Rang De Team wishes everyone out there a very Happy Pongal 😃🎋🍯🎋#HappyPongal #HappyPongal2021 #RangDe #RangDeOn26thMarch@actor_nithiin @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @SitharaEnts @adityamusic @SVR4446 @ShreeLyricist @NavinNooli pic.twitter.com/Gw2PPhBsxU— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 14, 2021
On a related note, Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs have been released today (14 January 2021) on the special occasion of Sankranti. Notably, Ravi Teja's Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni was released ahead of the festival on January 9.
