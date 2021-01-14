    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Sankranti: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other South Celebs Wish Fans

      Festival of harvest, Sankranti is being celebrated across the country. The day is celebrated to pay gratitude to the Sun God (also known as Makara Sankranti and Maghi) for a good harvest. In astrology, the day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn).

      The auspicious festival is observed in different parts of India with different names. The distinct names include Sankranti or Pedhha Panduga (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Pongal (Tamil Nadu), Suggi Habba (Karnataka), Magh Bihu (Assam), Makar Sankranti (Kerala, Maharashtra), Poush Sankranti (Bengal), Lohri (Punjab), Uttarayan (Gujarat) and Khichdi Sankranti (Uttar Pradesh).

      Well, as the country celebrates the festival, with joy, love and togetherness, south celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Samantha have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on this occasion. Take a look.

      Mahesh Babu

      Chiranjeevi

      Jr NTR

      Samantha Akkineni

      Allu Arjun

      Naga Babu

      Ravi Teja

      Nagarjuna Akkineni

      Keerthy Suresh

      On a related note, Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs have been released today (14 January 2021) on the special occasion of Sankranti. Notably, Ravi Teja's Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni was released ahead of the festival on January 9.

