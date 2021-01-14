Happy Sankranti: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR And Other South Celebs Wish Fans

Festival of harvest, Sankranti is being celebrated across the country. The day is celebrated to pay gratitude to the Sun God (also known as Makara Sankranti and Maghi) for a good harvest. In astrology, the day marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn).

The auspicious festival is observed in different parts of India with different names. The distinct names include Sankranti or Pedhha Panduga (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Pongal (Tamil Nadu), Suggi Habba (Karnataka), Magh Bihu (Assam), Makar Sankranti (Kerala, Maharashtra), Poush Sankranti (Bengal), Lohri (Punjab), Uttarayan (Gujarat) and Khichdi Sankranti (Uttar Pradesh).

Well, as the country celebrates the festival, with joy, love and togetherness, south celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and Samantha have taken to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on this occasion. Take a look.

Mahesh Babu

Chiranjeevi

Jr NTR

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు Wishing Everyone A Happy Sankranthi — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2021

Samantha Akkineni

Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive 🙏🤗 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 14, 2021

Allu Arjun

Happy Sankranthi to each and everyone of you . May this festival bring more brightness into your lives . pic.twitter.com/cbgBadrufq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 14, 2021

Naga Babu

Ravi Teja

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు 🪁🙏Overwhelmed by the amazing response #KRACK has received. Thanking my fans, my colleagues, well-wishers and the audience for making this film a success! Stay safe and enjoy the festivities! 🤗🤗 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 14, 2021

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Wishing you all a very happy Sankranti!!💐🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2021

Keerthy Suresh

On a related note, Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Alludu Adhurs have been released today (14 January 2021) on the special occasion of Sankranti. Notably, Ravi Teja's Krack directed by Gopichand Malineni was released ahead of the festival on January 9.

