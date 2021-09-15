Harish Shankar Reacts To Horrific Sexual Assault Of Minor In Telangana, Says ‘Frustrated And Helpless’

People across India have been expressing anger over the recent heinous crime in Telangana where a minor was brutally raped and murdered allegedly by her neighbour. According to the latest reports, the accused from Saidabad is still at large.

The police have reportedly secured CCTV footage from Falaknuma that shows him wearing a cap and a mask to conceal his identity as he moves along with another person. The accused is not using a communication device or mobile phone, which has made it an arduous task for police to detect him.

Well, netizens and celebrities from various industries have been seeking justice for the six-year-old girl. Earlier, Mahesh Babu had expressed disgust over the brutality. Joining him, director Harish Shankar has now reacted to the horrific incident through his Twitter handle. Expressing that VC Sajjanar, the Cyberabad Police Commissioner should handle the case, he tweeted, "We need Sajjanaar sir to handle this .. Instant justice is Needed or else it won't stop and don't wanna spread this news as there is a danger of other perverted minds to get inspired through the news !!! Frustrated and helpless ....matter reached to @KTRTRS (KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister) let's hope the best."

We need Sajjanaar sir to handle this .. Instant justice is Needed or else it won’t stop and don’t wanna spread this news as there is a danger of other perverted minds to get inspired through the news !!! Frustrated and helpless ….matter reached to @KTRTRS let’s hope the best https://t.co/q8EsBp4fgH — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) September 13, 2021

In another tweet, he requested a Twitterati to not circulate the minor's picture, as he wrote, "And pls stop posting her pictures .... We can fight this otherwise."

Mahesh Babu Addresses The Singareni Colony Crime; Calls It 'Absolutely Gut-Wrenching'

Ram Charan Is Now A Proud Owner Of India's First Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, Here's How Much It Costs!

The child was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9. Her parents approached the Saidabad police station on Thursday after the girl went missing in the afternoon. As the neighbour was also missing, the family with the support of the police searched his house where they found the minor's body wrapped in a bedsheet.

Reportedly, a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), rape and murder has been registered. Currently, the family members of the accused including his wife and parents have been taken into custody.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.