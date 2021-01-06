HBD AR Rahman: Mahesh Babu, Srinidhi Shetty & Other South Celebs Wish The Music Maestro

Acclaimed music director AR Rahman is ringing in his 54th birthday today (January 6, 2021). Zillions of fans and followers of the music maestro are trending hashtags #HBDLegend and #HBDARRahman to pay tribute to the Oscar-winning musician.

Fans have expressed their love to the wonderful music director by thanking him for keeping them inspired with his amazing songs, and giving wings to their imagination by bringing out of the box concepts.

Though Rahman started his career by composing scores for documentaries and jingles for advertisements, he got his first breakthrough with Mani Ratnam's 1992 film Roja, that featured Arvind Swami and Madhoo. Interestingly, Roja also became a turning point in the young music director's career, as he bagged his first National Award for Best Music Direction of the year, along with Filmfare Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director.

A few films from many of his awe-inspiring works include Bombay, Rangeela, Minsara Kanavu, Dil Se, Taal, Boys, Yuva, Swades, Guru, Sivaji, Ghajini, Slumdog Millionaire, Rockstar, Highway, Bigil etc. His 2021 projects include 2 Bollywood films (Mimi and Atrangi Re), 2 Tamil films (Ponniyin Selvan and Mahavir Karna) and the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.

Well, on the special occasion of AR Rahman's birthday, several celebrities from the south film industry wished the music director. Take a look

Mahesh Babu

Wishing AR Rahman good health and happiness, the Superstar tweeted, "Happy birthday

@arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!"

Srinidhi Shetty

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty tweeted, "To the legendary @arrahman sir Wishing you a fabulous birthday 🎂 And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan."

GV Prakash

AR Rahman's nephew and talented music director GV Prakash took to his social media handle to wish the music maestro as he wrote, "Happy bday legend @arrahman ❤️🙌 ... and my dearest

@arrameen ❤️ .. wishing u the best."

Ajay Gnanamuthu

Vikram's Cobra director Ajay took to his Twitter space to announce AR Rahman's inclusion in the film by wishing the music director on his birthday and tweeted, "Wishing dearest @arrahman sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Love you sir!! CVFs Ready!!??"

