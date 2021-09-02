HBD Pawan Kalyan: Chiranjeevi To Allu Arjun, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Wishes For The Power Star!

Renowned actor Pawan Kalyan has turned a year older today (September 2). On the occasion of the Power Star's 50th birthday, fans and celebrities alike have been taking to social media to flood his feed with wishes and celebratory messages.

On the other hand, zillions of Pawan Kalyan fans on Twitter have been trending hashtags #HBDPowerStar and #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan since Wednesday. Interestingly, they are also celebrating the fact that the updates of his exciting upcoming projects are being announced today, including Bheemla Nayaka and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Tollywood celebs including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and others today took to their Twitter handle to wish Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of his 50th birthday. Take a look.

Sharing some lovely pictures of himself with his brother Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi wrote, చిన్నప్పటి నుంచి సమాజం గురించే కళ్యాణ్ ప్రతి ఆలోచన... ప్రతి అడుగు. పదిమందికి మేలు జరగాలని ప్రతి క్షణం పరితపించే నిప్పు కణం...కళ్యాణ్ @PawanKalyanఅతని లక్ష్యం నెరవేరాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ, తోడబుట్టిన ఆశయానికి పుట్టిన రోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు." (loose translation: Kalyan is a cell of fire that burns every moment for the sake of his people. Happy birthday to fellow aspirant who sincerely want his goal to be fulfilled."

Icon Star Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to wish Pawan Kalyan with a special message. He tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my @PawanKalyangaru . May this day and the coming year bring you more n more peace and happiness."

Young actor Allu Sirish tweeted, "Happy birthday to the Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayPSPK."

Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday and also shared that he is eagerly waiting to witness Bheemla Nayak just like everyone else as he wrote, "WishIng our dearest Power Star @PawanKalyan garu a very happy birthday! Waiting to witness the power-packed #BheemlaNayak."

Wishing good health and success, Naga Shaurya tweeted, "Happiest Birthday to the Actor & Leader @PawanKalyan Sir! Wishing you good health & success in every step you take."

South diva Manjima Mohan wrote, "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan Garu! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Sridevi Soda Center star Sudheer Babu had a special wish for Pawan Kalyan. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday to a man who follows his heart ... On screen or off."

Sharing an amusing picture with his guru Pawan, Sai Dharam Tej penned on his Twitter handle, "Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday. Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always."

On the career front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Saagar K Chandra's Bheemla Nayak alongside Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen. He also has Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and a yet-to-be-titled film with Harish Shankar.