Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Looks like Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu has not been able to impress the audience. The film starring Sushanth was released today (August 27) in theatres. The inclusion of unnecessary drama, outdated story and performances have reportedly led down the film. Despite having a promising cast the film miserably failed to entertain the cinephiles.

Directed by debutant S Darshan, the film has also leaked on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other infamous piracy based websites. The sudden leak and unfavorable reviews might affect the film's box office collection big time.

In the film, Sushanth plays an architect whose life goes upside down surprisingly after he parks his vehicle in a no-parking zone. Model-turned-actress Meenakshi Chaudhary is making her Tollywood debut with the film. She is also a part of Ravi Teja's Khiladi and Adivi Sesh's Hit 2, which are under various stages of production.

The romantic entertainer is backed by Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu has an ensemble cast including Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam, Harish Koyalagundla, Ravi Varma, Aishwarya and Krishna Chaitanya.

The technical team of Sushanth-starrer includes music composer Praveen Lakkaraju, cinematographer M Sukumar and editor Garry BH. The film's dialogues have been penned by Suresh Bala.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu's trailer was recently released by Sushanth's maternal uncle and superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The pre-release event of the film took place in Hyderabad recently. Director Trivikram Srinivas graced the event as the chief guest.

It is to be noted that Sushanth was previously seen in Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Details about his upcoming films are yet to be made official.