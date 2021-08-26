Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Twitter Review: Sushanth’s Film Gets Green Signal From The Audience

Promising actor Sushanth's most awaited film Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu was released today (August 27) amid much fanfare. Going by the first reviews on Twitter, the film has successfully managed to live up to audiences' expectations. Netizens have been hailing the actor for his brilliant performance. The film's storyline, engaging narration, direction, music and cinematography have also been getting impressive response.

Reportedly, Sushanth plays an architect in the film, whose life goes upside down after he parks his vehicle in a no-parking zone. Young actress Meenakshi Chaudhary plays his lady love in the film. Directed by S Darshan, the romantic entertainer's trailer was recently released by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is also Sushanth's maternal uncle. Interestingly, the film is Darshan's maiden venture.

Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu marks the actor's eighth venture. He was previously seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu recently made headlines for its promotional activities. Trivikram graced the film's pre-release event which took place recently in Hyderabad.

Veteran actress Bhanumathi's grandson Ravi Shankar Shastri is producing the film jointly with Ekta Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla. Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu boasts of an impressive star cast including Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam, Harish Koyalagundla, Ravi Varma, Aishwarya and Krishna Chaitanya.

The music and background score are composed by Praveen Lakkaraju and the cinematography is handled by M Sukumar. The editing is handled by Garry BH, while the dialogues have been written by Suresh Bala.

Well, as the film garners love for all the obvious reasons, take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu.