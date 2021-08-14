Independence Day 2021: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Directed by master craftsman Priyadarshan, the historical war film's cast includes stellar names like Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Set in the backdrop of the 16th century, the film entails the story of Samoothiri's naval commander Kunjali Marakkar IV (Mohammad Ali Marakkar) who defended the Malabar coast against the invasion of the Portuguese.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has expected to release on the occasion of Onam, however, it was postponed due to the pandemic. At the 67th National Film Awards, Marakkar fetched won three awards in the categories- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume.

Major

Adivi Sesh's Major is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Again, this patriotic film was also slated to release in July but was postponed due to the pandemic situation. Written by Adivi Sesh and helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the biographical film is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Also starring Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar, the film is backed by Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Indian 2

S Shankar's Indian 2 recently made headlines owing to the legal battle between the film's makers and the director. Though it is not known if the film has been shelved due to their differences, fans are eagerly awaiting good news from the team, especially as the vigilante action thriller is a sequel to Kamal Haasan's blockbuster film Indian (1996). Starring Ulaganayagan as the leading man, the film also has Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial roles. The film's first installment revolved around the story of an ex-freedom fighter who is on a mission to root out corruption. Indian 2 is bankrolled by renowned production house Lyca Productions.

Abbaka

Steered by MansoRe, the historical film is based on the life of the first Tuluva Queen and one of the courageous warriors Rani Abbaka Chowta who fought against the Portuguese. Though the cast and crew details of the film are yet to be revealed, Abbakka, which is being made on a huge budget will hit the screens in 2023 in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka

Just like every Darshan fan, we too can't wait to witness the Challenging Star as Madakari Nayaka, the last ruler of Chitradurga. Set in the mid 18th century, the period drama is being directed by SV Rajendra Singh Babu and backed by Rockline Venkatesh under his production banner Rockline Entertainments.