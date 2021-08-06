Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly controversial films Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu has finally made it to the theatres today (August 6). Starring Hasvanth Vanga and Namrata Darekar in the lead roles, the romantic-comedy-drama has leaked online. The film has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. The sudden leak of Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu might hinder the film's box office collection.

Directed by Y Yugandhar, the Hasvanth-starrer recently made headlines after a few members of a religious group lodged a complaint against the makers alleging that the film's sequences and dialogues were hurting their sentiments.

SR Kalyana Mandapam Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say!

Varun Tej's Ghani To Get A Diwali 2021 Release; New Poster Wins The Internet

Also featuring Tanikella Bharani and Tulasi in prominent roles, the coming of age love story is made by a set of newcomers. Backed by Gopalakrishna Reddy (Gopi) under Sri Chakraas Entertainments, the film's music is composed by Sahityya Sagar. The romantic entertainer has camera handled by Jemin Jom Ayyaneth and editing carried out by Srikanth Patnaik R.

Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu is currently in a race with Kiran Abbavaram's SR Kalyana Mandapam which has also been released today. Helmed by Sridhar Gade, the film stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Sai Kumar, Anil Geela and Rajsekhar Aningi.