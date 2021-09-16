Is Kajal Aggarwal Expecting Her First Baby?

South actress Kajal Aggarwal has become the latest talk of the town and it is all thanks to an ongoing buzz on social media. As per rumours in the industry, the starlet is expecting her first baby with her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Though the actress is yet to confirm the happy news, reports suggest that the actress has requested the makers of her forthcoming film Acharya to wrap up the shoot as quickly as possible citing pregnancy as a reason. On the other hand, rumour has it that the star has now walked out of Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film Ghost owing to the same reason.

Reportedly, the actress decided to turn down the offer as she had to perform high octane stunts for the film for which she even got trained. On the other hand, considering the pandemic condition Kajal has decided to stay indoors to avoid risk. Reports suggest that the makers are currently looking for a replacement, who can do complete justice to the role offered to the seasoned actress. Ghost was supposed to mark Kajal's maiden collaboration with Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Mirchi9 has quoted a close source as saying, "The pregnancy has come at a most unexpected time and she is not prepared. But she is very happy about it." Well, with Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy news going viral on social media, fans are elated and are awaiting confirmation from their idol.

After dating for three years, Kajal and Gautam entered into wedlock on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.

On the work front, Kajal is awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika also starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also has Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.