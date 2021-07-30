Ishq Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After the humongous success of Zombie Reddy, Teja Sajja is back in lover boy avatar. The actor's Ishq also starring Priya Prakash Varrier has hit the theatres today (July 30). The film has released at a time when Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres have finally reopened post the 2.0 lockdown. Directed by SS Raju, the romantic drama has fallen prey to piracy. Ishq has become the latest film to be leaked online.

Unfortunately, the sudden leak of the film might affect its box office collection.

The Teja Sajja-starrer is the official remake of Malayalam drama of the same title featuring Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles. Talking about the film's review, Ishq has been getting an average response from the audience. Let us tell you that the romantic drama is currently competing with Satyaraj-Priyanka Jawalkar's Thimmarusu which also released today. Interestingly, the Satyaraj-starrer has been getting rave responses from the audience.

Ishq Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Think About Teja Sajja-Priya Prakash Varrier's Film!

Thimmarusu Twitter Review: Satyadev Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From The Audience

Produced by Mega Super Good Films banner, Ishq has music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and camera handled by the director of photography (DOP) Sam K Naidu. A Vara Prasad has carried out the editing.

On a related note, Ishq marks Priya Prakash Varrier's second Telugu film after Nithiin-Rakul Preet Singh's Check. The starlet will next appear in Bollywood flick Sridevi Bungalow and Kannada film Vishnu Priya. On the other hand, Teja Sajja has Adbhutham and Hanu Man which are at different stages of production.