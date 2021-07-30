Ishq Twitter Review: Here’s What Netizens Think About Teja Sajja-Priya Prakash Varrier’s Film!

Wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's second Telugu venture Ishq released today (July 30) in theatres. The romantic thriller has become one of the few films to release in theatres post the 2.0 lockdown. Helmed by SS Raju, the film stars Teja Sajja as the leading man. He was previously seen in Zombie Reddy (2021). On the other hand, Priya made her Telugu debut in 2021 with Nithiin's Check that also starred Rakul Preet Singh.

Ishq revolves around a young couple who are mentally harassed by two men during a road trip. The Telugu drama is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster of the same title starring Kumbalangi Nights actor Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal.

Bankrolled by the Mega Super Good Films banner, Ishq has been receiving mixed response from the audiences. The word of mouth is better than expected and therefore one can hope the film makes it to the top with its latest release, however, it will also have to attract the audiences to the theatres in the days to come in order to perform better at the box office. With music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, the film's three songs including 'Aanandam Madike', 'Aagalekapotunna' and Cheekati Chirujwaalai have been released already.

A Vara Prasad is leading the editing team, while Sam K Naidu is Ishq's director of photography (DOP). The Priya-Teja Sajja-starrer was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

Well, as Ishq gets favourable response, let us see what Twitterati thinks about the romantic drama.