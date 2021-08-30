Janmashtami 2021: Home To Kasada Thapara, Here Are 5 Latest South Films You Can Binge-Watch

Home

Starring Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Manju Pillai, Naslen K Gafoor, this Malayalam film revolves around a technologically challenged father who desperately tries to reconnect with his tech-savvy sons. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, the film has been getting immense response from the audience ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video.

Kasada Thapara

Kasada Thapara directed by Chimbu Devan is available on SonyLIV. Jointly bankrolled by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company and R Ravindran's Trident Arts, the film has six stories that are different but are connected by a common thread. Interestingly, the tagline of the film is Tales of South Madras and has a star-studded cast including Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, Venkat Prabhu and Janani Iyer.

Vivaha Bhojanambu

The film's story written by Bhanu Bhogavarapu follows a pinchpenny who gets the shock of his life when a nationwide lockdown is announced. The film marks the debut of comedy actor Satya as a hero. Also featuring Sundeep Kishan, Dayanand Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Srikanth Iyengar, Aarjavee Raj, Sudharshan, the film was released last week on SonyLIV. Interestingly, Sundeep is backing Vivaha Bhojanambu jointly with KS Sinish.

Thimmarusu

Weeks after its theatrical release, Thimmarusu streamed on Netflix recently. Helmed by Sharan Kopisetty, the film opened to a good response in theatres and on the streaming platform. Also featuring Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Brahmaji and Ravi Babu, the film displays a lawyer's battle against corruption.

SR Kalyana Mandapam

The Kiran Abbavaram-led romantic entertainer is about a youngster who returns to his native to take over a wedding hall dealing with a hard time. How he resolves his family and relationship issues amid all the uncertainty forms the crux of the story. The film directed by Sridhar Gade also featuring Priyanka Jawalkar, Sai Kumar, Tulasi and Tanikella Bharani is now available on Aha.