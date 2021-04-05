Jathi Ratnalu Closing Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Emerges As A Triple Blockbuster

The humongous success of recently released film Jathi Ratnalu has become the talk of the town. The film written and directed by Anudeep KV starring Naveen Polishetty in the lead role didn't take much time to grab the attention of the audience, thanks to its excellent star cast and compelling storyline. Not just the fans, but also the top leading actors of Tollywood including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda couldn't stop gushing over the comedy-entertainer.

Despite a tough competition with its counterparts and fresh releases, Jathi Ratnalu emerged as a triple blockbuster with its theatrical run. Talking about the film's domestic collection (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the Naveen Polishetty-starrer collected Rs 3.94 crore on its opening day. With its tremendous collection spree, the film has so far collected Rs 32.44 crore in the Telugu region. On the other hand, Jathi Ratnalu has grossed Rs 52.05 crore with its theatrical run in the state. Notably, the film had acquired an impressive sum of Rs 11 crore with its pre-release business worldwide. Also, the break even target of the comedy film was Rs 11.5 crore.

As Jathi Ratnalu comes close to the end of its theatrical run, we bring you the closing box office collection of the film.

Jathi Ratnalu Pre-Release Business

Nizam: Rs 3 crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.4 crore

Andhra: Rs 5 crore

Total APTG: Rs 9.4 crore

KA+ROI+OS: Rs 1.6 crore

Total WW: Rs 11 crore

Break Even Target- Rs 11.5 crore+

Jathi Ratnalu AP TG Daywise Collection

Day 1: Rs 3.94 crore

Day 2: Rs 2.97 crore

Day 3: Rs 4.28 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.33 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.74 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.05 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.78 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.23 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.02 crore

Day 10: Rs 1.37 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.15 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.07 crore

Day 13: Rs 55 lakh

Day 14: Rs 37 lakh

Day 15: Rs 24 lakh

Day 16: Rs 14 lakh

Day 17: Rs 23 lakh

Day 18: Rs 42 lakh

Day 19: Rs 25 lakh

Day 20: Rs 13 lakh

Day 21: Rs 7 lakh

Day 22: Rs 6 lakh

Day 23: Rs 5 lakh

Day 24: Rs 4 lakh

Day 25: Rs 6 lakh+

Total: Rs 32.44 crore (Rs 52.05 crore~ Gross)

Produced by Nag Ashwin under the production banner Swapna Cinema, Jathi Ratnalu features Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh and Brahmaji. Notably, the film has music scored by Arjun Reddy fame Radhan and camera cranked by Siddam Manohar.

Also Read: Telugu Movies First Quarterly Report: Krack, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu Win Big At The Box Office!

Also Read: Jathi Ratnalu Twitter Review: Audiences Are Completely Impressed With Naveen Polishetty's Comedy Drama