Jathi Ratnalu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty’s Film Kickstarts On A Positive Note

Comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna finally hit the theatres on Thursday (March 11). Written and directed by Anudeep KV, the film has not only garnered an impressive response from critics and the audience, but has also kept the cash registers ringing at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

As per film analysts, on its opening day, Jathi Ratnalu acquired a total of Rs 4 crore (approx) with its theatrical run in the Telugu states. Despite a tough competition with other releases including Sharwanand's Sreekaram, Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Telugu version of Kannada film Roberrt starring Darshan, the Naveen Polishetty starrer overpowered the three especially because of its storyline which has a strong youth connect and the amusing performances of the lead actors.

The promotional stunts of the team also attracted huge attention of many, which is also said to be one of the reasons that pulled the crowd to the theatres. For the unversed, the trailer of Jathi Ratnalu was unveiled by Prabhas, while Vijay Deverakonda graced the pre-release event of the film.

Will Jathi Ratnalu succeed in garnering big numbers in the upcoming weekend? Well, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, Jathi Ratnalu also features Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar in supporting roles. Backed by Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema, the film has music composed by Arjun Reddy fame Radhan and camera cranked by Siddam Manohar.

