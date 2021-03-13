Jathi Ratnalu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is On A Roll

Naveen Polishetty's film Jathi Ratnalu is unstoppable at the box office. The film which released on March 10 coinciding with Maha Shivratri opened to a terrific response at the theatres. Written and directed by Anudeep KV, the film has been getting positive response from critics and the audience. It is worth mentioning that the comedy-drama also received love from Tollywood's Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who appreciated the whole team for their impressive effort.

Talking about the film's business, Jathi Ratnalu registered a grand opening by acquiring Rs 3.92 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles, the film on its 2nd day collected Rs 2 crore+ from the Telugu region, which makes it an overall collection of Rs 5.92 crore. Well, going by the collection and with a weekend ahead, the film has high chances of garnering big numbers in the days to come. For the unversed, the comedy-drama is also having stiff competition with other releases including Sharwanand's Sreekaram, Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt (Telugu version).

Talking more about Jathi Ratnalu, the film features Faria Abdullah as Naveen Polishetty's love interest. The other cast includes character actors Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Produced by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Jathi Ratnalu's technical team consists of music composer Radhan, cinematographer Siddam Manohar and editor Abhinav Reddy Danda.

