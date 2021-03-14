Jathi Ratnalu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty Starrer Is A Blockbuster!

Naveen Polishetty starrer Jathi Ratnalu has completed 3 days of its release, but looks like the film is not ready to stop its coveted theatrical run anytime soon. The comedy-drama is continuing its winning streak at the box office which is surprising yet impressive.

Directed by Anudeep KV, the film which collected a whopping Rs 3.92 crore on day 1 and Rs 2.80 on day 2, has racked up a massive Rs 4 crore (approx) with its third day theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Well now, the overall collection of Jathi Ratnalu is 10.72 crore (Telugu region). With incessant positive reviews overpouring on social media and a few more days to go for fresh releases, the film is expected to collect more moolah. On a related note, the trailer of Jathi Ratnalu was released by Rebel Star Prabhas which indeed was one of the reasons that pulled a major chunk of the audience to the theatres.

Let us tell you that Sharwanand's Sreekaram, Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt (Telugu version) are competing with the comedy-entertainer.

Jathi Ratnalu revolves around the life of three naive youngsters who are on a quest to find happiness after getting released from prison. Backed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema, the film also features Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles. The other supporting cast of the film includes Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

With music composed by Arjun Reddy fame Radhan, the film has camera cranked by Siddam Manohar and editing carried out by Abhinav Reddy Danda.

