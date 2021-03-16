Jathi Ratnalu Day 5 Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty’s Film Continues Its Remarkable Run

Naveen Polishetty-starrer Jathi Ratnalu is doing impressively well at the box office. The comedy-entertainer which released on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri has garnered huge attention of the audience especially for its storyline, performances of the actors and whistle-worthy dialogues that are quirky and relatable.

The film has not only received a terrific response from the audience but has also kept the collections ringing at the box office. In spite of having a tough contest with other releases including Sharwanand's Sreekaram, Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt (Telugu version), Jathi Ratnalu has been scoring humongous figures each day with utter ease. On its opening day, the comedy-drama collected an impressive Rs 3.94 crore. On days 2, 3 and 4, the Naveen Polishetty-starrer minted Rs 2.97 crore, Rs 4.28 crore and Rs 5.33 crore respectively from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On its fifth day, Jathi Ratnalu acquired a whopping Rs 3 crore (approx) from the Telugu states.

Jathi Ratnalu Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Day Wise Collections

Day1- Rs 3.94 crore

Day2- Rs 2.97 crore

Day3- Rs 4.28 crore

Day4- Rs 5.33 crore

Day 5- Rs 3 crore

Well now, with its consistent business at the box office, we will have to wait and watch to see if the film will give tough competition to the upcoming releases including Vishnu Manchu-Kajal Aggarwal's Mosagallu and Kartikeya Gummakonda-Lavanya Tripathi's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga (both releasing on March 19).

Jathi Ratnalu written and directed by Anudeep KV, is backed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema. The comedy-entertainer has an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhakar. With music composed by Radhan the film has camera cranked by cinematographer Siddam Manohar.

