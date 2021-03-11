Jathi Ratnalu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Jathi Ratnalu has opened to a hugely positive response. Upon its release in theatres today (March 11), the comedy-drama has been receiving terrific response from the audience. The film written and directed by Anudeep KV has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Jathi Ratnalu has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites.

The film featuring Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles, revolves around three naive friends who are on a mission to find happiness in life post leaving prison after being framed in a crime.

Though Jathi Ratnalu was announced in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown led to the delay in release of the film. Interestingly, the film is backed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, who is all set to direct Rebel Star Prabhas for his next titled #Prabhas21.

Bankrolled under Swapna Cinema, the film also stars Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Giri Babu and Subhalekha Sudhkar in key roles. Arjun Reddy fame Radhan has composed music for the film, which has camera cranked by Siddam Manohar and editing by Abhinav Reddy Danda. Notably, the songs in the film including 'Chitti', 'Mana Jathiratnalu' and 'Chanchalguda Jail Lo' have already garnered tremendous response from netizens especially for the humour element in it.

