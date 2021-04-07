Jathi Ratnalu: Naveen Polishetty Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From THIS Date!

After its remarkable theatrical journey, Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu is gearing up to grace the OTT platform. Yes, you read that right! The critically acclaimed film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 11, 2021.

Confirming the big news and sharing the poster of the film, the latest tweet of Amazon Prime Video read, "We got you @NaveenPolishetty's movie, now we can hear this image and you giggle! #JaathiRatnaluOnPrime premiers April 11." Notably, if reports are to be believed, the streaming rights of the comedy-entertainer has been bought for a mammoth amount. It is worth mentioning that the film is releasing on the popular OTT platform a month after its theatrical release date. The film had hit the big screens on March 11 coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The film opened to a terrific response at the theatres. Interestingly, Jathi Ratnalu also received thumbs up from Tollywood superstars including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. The acting chops of the leading actor and the one-liners which clicked easily with the audience, made everyone praising the team. Talking about the film's business, the Naveen-starrer acquired an impressive collection of Rs 32.44 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Rs 52.05 crore gross collection. Also, the film has raked up Rs 63.85 crore at the worldwide box office within 25 days.

Directed by Anudeep KV, Jathi Ratnalu is backed by Nag Ashwin under the banner Swapna Cinema. The comedy film features an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh and Brahmaji. The film has music scored by Arjun Reddy fame Radhan and cinematography by Siddam Manohar.

