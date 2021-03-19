Jathi Ratnalu’s Sequel To Be Made Soon, Reveals Director Anudeep KV

Naveen Polishetty-starrer Jathi Ratnalu turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. The highly-anticipated film, directed by Anudeep KV was released on March 11, 2021, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri in theatres. Despite having no big star of Tollywood, Jathi Ratnalu turned out to be a surprise package for all, as it thoroughly entertained audiences with its funny-yet-meaningful content. Now, after the success of the film, the makers are planning to make a sequel to it.

Yesterday (March 18, 2021), the team of Jathi Ratnalu had organized a grand success meet, where director Anudeep KV hinted about the sequel to Jathi Ratnalu, tentatively titled Jathi Ratnalu 2. The director confirmed that the film will definitely have a sequel and the announcement would be made soon. Interestingly, the makers will soon start working on the script for its sequel.

Well, the news indeed made fans excited for Jathi Ratnalu's sequel. For the unversed, the comedy-drama tells the story of three youngsters who are on a journey to find happiness after being released from prison. According to several reports, the Naveen Polishetty-starrer has crossed the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office.

Produced by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema banner, Jathi Ratnalu also stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, Faria Abdullah and others in key roles. The film is currently running successfully at the box office, and trade analysts and fans are looking forward to its numbers.

