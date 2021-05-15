Jr NTR On Joining Hands With KGF Director Prashanth Neel

After a lot of speculations about their possible collaboration, last year Prashanth Neel sprung a surprise when he wished Jr NTR on his birthday. Hinting at their association, the KGF director had tweeted, "So....finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant....next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy energy @tarak9999 Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day See you soon." Though the actor and director were supposed to join hands post their massive films RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 respectively, the duo was seen announcing their other films, which indeed disappointed many.

Well, with several reports about the project being shelved coming out, Tarak has now confirmed that he will be joining hands with Prashanth Neel after his film with Koratala Siva. During an interaction with Deadline, the actor spoke about his upcoming projects and he sure surprised many when he revealed about his film with the KGF director. He was quoted as saying, "Me and him (Koratala Siva) did a previous film called Janatha Garage, which was a big blockbuster. We are getting back together post RRR, at this juncture, we're still working on the script, we have an idea. I'm looking forward to that one. And then I have a film with Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, coming up."

Post his interaction, several fans and followers took to their social media handles to celebrate the arrival of Jr NTR's forthcoming project with Prashanth already. With the superstar's 38th birthday (May 20) just around the corner, one can also expect a massive announcement of the film or a special tweet from the KGF director.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is currently busy shooting for Salaar with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. On the other hand, his highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash will release on July 16. Talking about Jr NTR, his upcoming projects include RRR with Rajamouli and #NTR30 with Koratala Siva.