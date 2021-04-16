Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Ambitious Project Shelved Because Of Allu Arjun?

The recent announcement of Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva came as a surprise to many. Though the actor was supposed to join hands with Prashanth Neel after his current project- RRR with SS Rajamouli, the announcement paved way for new rumours about the film getting shelved.

Reportedly, Tarak who let go of several big projects for the film, has now decided to move on with Koratala Siva's #NTR30. If reports are to be believed, the actor was disappointed after the KGF director delayed the film owing to his current commitments, along with a rumoured project with Allu Arjun. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, the director decided to work with the Stylish Star much before the Jr NTR project, which is said to have not gone well with Tarak. On the other hand, rumours are rife that the RRR actor has already locked another project with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, which will be announced very soon.

Let us tell you that the actor was supposed to play a Kuchipudi dancer in Prashanth Neel's film backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Well now, with the rumours about the film being shelved going viral on social media, fans of Jr NTR are expressing their disappointment as it was indeed one of the anticipated films of the actor.

For the unversed, Prashanth's film with Allu Arjun has not been confirmed yet. Also, the director is currently busy with the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and the shooting of Salaar starring Prabhas.

Coming back to #NTR30, the film backed by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the production banner NTR Arts, is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

