Jr NTR Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar During RRR Promotions In Bengaluru, Sings ‘Gelaya Gelaya’; Watch Video

The RRR team has kick-started the promotions in full swing. After launching the trailer in Mumbai, the team members including Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli headed to Bengaluru to seek the support of the Kannada audience, ahead of the period drama's big release. Ram Charan, who had skipped the Mumbai promotions, also joined the team in Bengaluru.

Well, the starry press conference of RRR garnered a great deal of attention for all obvious reasons. Several clips from the conference have been making the rounds on social media, among which, a short footage has caught the attention of a section of social media users. In a 26-second video going viral on the internet, Jr NTR is seen remembering the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who left for his heavenly abode on October 29. Apparently, Tarak paid tribute to Puneeth by singing 'Gelaya Gelaya' from the latter's 2016 film Chakravyuha saying that it is the last time he will be crooning the song. "This will be my first and last..wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us", added Jr NTR. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli, who were present at the event applauded as the emotional audiences cheered.

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar shared a warm camaraderie with Jr NTR. It was on his request that Tarak crooned the chartbuster 'Gelaya Gelaya' for his 2016 action entertainer. During several of his interviews, Puneeth had shared about his good rapport with the Telugu actor. In one of his interactions, he had even called Tarak a half brother of Karnataka as his mother hails from Udupi.

Well, on learning about Puneeth's untimely demise, Jr NTR and his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna visited Bengaluru to pay their last respects, pictures and videos of which had left many emotional.

Coming back to RRR, the film will release in cinemas on January 7, 2022.