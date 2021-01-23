Jr NTR’s Fan Pays Actor’s Traffic Challan; Demands RRR’s First Day First Show Tickets In Return!

Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan following across the country. Tarak has time and again impressed his innumerable fans with his charm, impeccable acting chops and effortless dance moves. Interestingly, fans and followers of the actor also don't miss a chance to impress the actor by expressing their love for him through their sweet gestures.

To express love towards his favourite actor, one of the fans recently paid Jr NTR's traffic challan. Reportedly, Telangana State Police had issued a challan to Jr NTR for violating traffic rules. As per reports, a fan who got hold of the information paid the challan worth Rs 1,305 instantly. The over-enthusiastic fan even took to his social media handle to share that he was happy to pay the amount for Jr NTR.

Interestingly, the fan also demanded the first-day-first-show tickets of the actor's upcoming film RRR in return, which has indeed surprised many. As the news of his impressive deed goes viral, we will have to wait and watch to see whether Tarak sends first-day-first-show tickets of his highly anticipated film to the fan.

On a related note, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli also features Ram Charan in the lead role. Set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the film is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by the Mega Power Star and Tarak respectively. The epic drama also marks the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. South diva Shriya Saran and Hollywood actress Olivia Morris will be playing key roles in the highly talked about film.

