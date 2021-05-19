Jr NTR’s Humble Request To Fans On The Eve Of His Birthday: This Is Not A Time For Celebration

RRR actor Jr NTR who is all set to ring in his 38th birthday tomorrow (May 20), has tweeted requesting fans to not celebrate his big day. Earlier this month, Tarak tested positive for novel Coronavirus and thanking the fans for their wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery, the actor shared that he is doing well and is hoping to test negative very soon.

In the statement, he wrote, "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon."

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Further requesting fans not to celebrate his birthday at a time when the country is going through a tough time owing to the second wave of COVID-19, Jr NTR added, "Every year the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules. Our country is at war with COVID-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waggling a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need."

The Tollywood superstar also requested his fans to take care of their families amid the pandemic and extend a helping hand to those in need. Promising that he will be celebrating together with his fans once the current condition gets back to normal, the actor penned, "When all this is over and the war on COVID-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind."

Well, the statement has now gone viral on social media, with many appreciating the actor for his rational decision. On the other hand, a few fans and followers of the actor also made use of the opportunity to wish their idol a day before his birthday by wishing him in the comment section of the tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan. The actor is also a part of Koratala Shiva's #NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's yet-to-be-titled film.