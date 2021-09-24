Jr NTR Spends Rs 17 Lakh On A Fancy Number For His Lamborghini

It is no secret that Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is a keen car enthusiast. Recently, the actor made headlines after he became the first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. The actor was even seen flaunting his swanky mean machine in a picture with actor Srikanth Meka. It is worth mentioning that the limited edition SUV costs a whopping Rs 3 crore.

Tarak's luxurious four-wheeler has yet again turned many heads and it is all thanks to an auction that took place in Hyderabad's Khairatabad recently. Reportedly, the actor bought a fancy registration number '9999' for his vehicle by spending a humongous Rs 17 lakh during the auction at the RTA (Regional Transport Authority) office. It is said that the actor bid for the number TS09 FS9999.

Well, this is not the first time when the actor has grabbed his favourite fancy number. Reportedly, he has spent a bomb on his car registration numbers for as many as 6-7 times in the past. In fact, Tarak's grandfather and late legendary actor NTR too owned a car with the same registration number, when he served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Even Tarak's Twitter ID has the same special number as it goes like @tarak9999.

On the professional front, Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan. Though the film was expected to hit the theatres on October 13, the makers had to postpone the release owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions. The new release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Tarak is also a part of #NTR30 with Koratala Siva and #NTR31 with Prashanth Neel. Currently, the actor is hosting the infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.