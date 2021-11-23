Jr NTR Spills The Beans On Koratala Siva’s #NTR30 And Prashanth Neel’s #NTR31!

Jr NTR, who recently jetted off to Paris along with his family- wife Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, during his latest interaction with Variety opened up about his upcoming projects. For the uninitiated, the actor had already announced his collaboration with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel for #NTR30 and #NTR31 respectively months back. The two films are yet to go on floors and details regarding them have been under wraps.

Well, Jr NTR opened up to the publication and revealed that #NTR30 helmed by Siva is a revenge drama and will commence production in February next year. Let us tell you that the actor and director are reuniting for the biggie after 5 years of Janatha Garage, which also starred Samantha Akkineni and Mohanlal. Going by his interaction with Variety, the actor will be first wrapping up the shoot of #NTR30 and will be joining the #NTR31 team in October 2022. The star has apparently shared that the Prashanth Neel directorial will be on the scale of KGF.

During the same interaction, Jr NTR shared a fun anecdote from the sets of his upcoming film RRR. The actor revealed how he and Ram Charan perfected the hook step of the 'Naatu Naatu' song and worked 12 hours a day to just get the sync right. He was quoted as saying, "We are doing take after take, the steps where the leg goes left, right, front and back, that took us about 15 to 18 takes to perfect. He was so hell-bent on both of us being in sync, he used to record the step, go back, step, freeze it, see how the legs are moving, see how the hands are moving, are they moving in sync or not?"

"When the song released and I was watching online, I was watching people's comments and everybody was just talking about the sync. I just called him (Rajamouli) and I said, 'How do you know this?' He's a taskmaster. And that's why he's one of the biggest directors of India, and today, the song is viral", he further added.

RRR will have a worldwide release on January 7, 2022.