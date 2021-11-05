Jr NTR Suffers Injury, Undergoes Minor Surgery

Jr NTR, who is presently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film RRR, has undergone surgery to fix the fracture in his right hand. As per reports, the actor recently injured his finger while working out, following which a minor procedure was done at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the surgery was successful and the actor is currently recuperating.

Notably, the injured finger was spotted by a few Tarak fans when he shared a picture with his sons Abhay and Bhargav on the occasion of Diwali. Many even expressed worry over their idol's injury in the comment section of the picture, while others wished him a speedy recovery. Apparently, in the picture, Jr NTR's fingers can be seen wrapped with a crepe bandage.

Workwise, the actor has RRR with SS Rajamouli, which is gearing up for a release on January 7, 2022. Just a few days back, a powerful glimpse of the period drama was released on the internet. As expected the short update was well received by the audience. Backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, RRR has an extensive star-studded cast including Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.

RRR Glimpse Is Out: The Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer To Hit The Theatres On January 7

RRR: SS Rajamouli Joins Hands With PVR For The Never-Heard-Before Association

The technical team of the upcoming film consists of popular names like DOP KK Senthil Kumar, music director MM Keeravani and editor A Sreekar Prasad.

Apart from RRR, Jr NTR also has two other projects on his plate- #NTR30 with Koratala Siva and #NTR31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel, which are yet to go on floors. The two directors are currently busy with their respective projects Acharya and KGF: Chapter 2 respectively.