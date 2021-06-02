Jr NTR Vs Ram Charan Action Sequences In RRR Will Be High On Emotions, Assures KV Vijayendra Prasad

SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the film will have a massive release in theatres on October 13 this year coinciding with Dussehra.

Days after the announcement of the film's post-theatrical streaming on ZEE5 and Netflix, RRR has grabbed major attention of movie buffs for a big reason. Well recently, during his media interaction, writer of RRR KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that he happened to watch the film's action sequences and that turned him emotional.

According to reports, he said that the audiences will be able to feel the pain of the characters involved in the emotion-filled action sequences, which surely will be a different experience for the cine-goers. It is said that the veteran writer and father of director SS Rajamouli also asserted that the sequences were other-worldly and no words can describe its greatness. Well, with such a remark coming from a legendary screenwriter, fans and followers of the movie, actors and the director are expecting a never-seen-before extravaganza on October 13.

Talking more about the film, RRR will revolve around the fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya under his production company DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Interestingly, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn along with Olivia Morris and Alison Doody. The screenplay and dialogues for RRR have been penned by Rajamouli and Sai Madhav Burra.

The highly anticipated film will have a release in languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. Notably, Pen Movies have bought the north Indian theatrical rights of RRR.